Elon Musk has two Las Vegas casinos asking for Boring Company tunnels

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is looking to dig more tunnels in Las Vegas, Nevada, after it finished excavating the first two under the city’s convention center last month.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom tweeted a map last week that presents a proposed set of tunnels that would run west from the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to the Wynn and the Encore, hotel casinos owned by Wynn Resorts. This week, Wynn Resorts announced that, working with The Boring Company, it had submitted a land-use application for that project.

Resorts World Las Vegas, a new complex being built just northwest of the Wynn and the Encore by Malaysian resort conglomerate Genting, says it has also submitted an application for the same connector to the LVCC. (Exactly where these applications stand, though, is unclear, as Clark County tells The Verge it could maybe not confirm it had received paperwork from any of the parties involved.)

Much just like the LVCC project (known because the Convention Center Loop), people would be transported through these tunnels in Tesla vehicles. It would turn a walk of approximately a mile into a two-minute ride in each direction.

The projects differ from the Convention Center Loop for the reason that those rides won’t be free. Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told CNN that every trip would cost between $3 and $5. That’s either at or slightly cheaper compared to the cost of a ticket for the Las Vegas Monorail — which connects the LVCC to numerous hotels and casinos that line the Las Vegas Strip but doesn’t reach the Wynn, the Encore, or Resorts World. The new tunnels would also have to be financed by the companies, rather than the $52.5 million Convention Center Loop, that has been paid for by the Convention and Visitors Authority.

(Wynn Resorts and Resorts World have still another connection beyond both being proudly located off the trail of the monorail. Wynn Resorts sued Resorts World in late 2018 since the hotel casinos Genting are building bear a stunning resemblance to the Wynn and the Encore. The lawsuit was settled this past year.)

Hill has said that the Convention and Visitors Authority wish to expand The Boring Company’s tunnel system to the rest of the town, and the two new proposals from Wynn and Resorts World represent step one toward that goal. They could also distend tensions with the city’s taxi authority and the Las Vegas Monorail company, since they is the first of The Boring Company’s projects that compete directly with those transportation options. The Convention Center Loop is slated to open in January 2021, with time for the following Consumer Electronics Show.