Elon Musk Has 3 THINGS TO SAY About The Claims He Had Threesome Affair With Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne

You don’t frequently hear straight guys which makes it clear they haven’t had a threesome! But that’s just what Elon Musk is performing after a pretty wild accusation came spinning his way to avoid it of the messiest divorce of all time.

In case you missed it on Wednesday, Johnny Depp‘s legal team is trying to prove not merely did Amber Heard cheat on him, she even had a “three-way affair” in the penthouse they shared.

In leaked deposition testimony obtained by DailyMail.com, a witness named Josh Drew, ex-husband of Amber’s BFF Raquel “Rocky” Pennington and rent-free resident of Johnny’s building, confirmed under oath that Rocky told him Amber was having an affair with supermodel Cara Delevingne while still married to Johnny.

That affair had been rumored previously, but there was little evidence besides the two going out all the time. But now somebody from Amber’s inner circle is claiming knowledge of an affair — which ALSO per the testimony included a threesome with Elon, whom Amber started dating shortly after breaking up from her allegedly abusive marriage.

We have yet to listen to from Amber or Cara, but Elon is ready to kiss and tell. Or PERHAPS NOT kiss and tell. Or tell about not kissing?

Whatever, that he’s denying it all, telling Page Six:

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this.”

She probably wouldn’t — she’s pretty private about her love life. Unless of course she was subpoenaed, which we suppose could still happen. The Tesla founder then denied ever having slept with Amber while she was still married!

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

This claim has already come under scrutiny during the wide-reaching defamation suit. Johnny’s legal team has produced witnesses who saw Musk visiting Amber at their penthouse apartment long before he says. Elon is clearly maybe not too afraid of any one of this, but he comes with an opinion. The billionaire, who recently welcomed his first child with singer Grimes (adorable little X Æ A-Xii), is taking the high road, offering:

“Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

Isn’t this the person who got sued for calling an explorer a “pedo guy” on Twitter less than couple of years ago?? Maybe having his seventh daughter or son has given him a fresh level of enlightenment.

What do YOU think of Elon’s denial??

