Elon Musk had a great week, including a $770 million payday

The SpaceX flight drew nationwide protection of Saturday’s launch. Musk’s payday bought a lot much less consideration, partly as a result of it was already anticipated to occur. Under a compensation plan accepted by Tesla shareholders two years in the past, Musk acquired choices to purchase 1.7 million shares of Tesla inventory at $350.02 a share, nicely lower than half the present worth.

The grant was issued as a result of Telsa has achieved some operational objectives set out within the plan and has had a market worth of greater than $100 billion over the course of six months. It hit that market goal early in May.

The shares would give Musk a theoretical achieve of $770 million as of the shut of buying and selling Thursday, the day the choices have been formally granted. By the shut Friday, the worth had crept practically $820 million, and shares have been increased as soon as once more in early buying and selling Monday.