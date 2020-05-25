Elon Musk & Grimes Forced To Change Son’s Name To Comply With California Law!

What’s in a reputation, in any case? Well, not numerical characters, apparently! At least not based mostly on California legislation!

This week, Elon Musk and Grimes confirmed that they had been compelled to alter their toddler son’s identify, which infamously had been beforehand reported to be X Æ A-12 Musk. That naming conference — and particularly the ’12’ in there — doesn’t fly within the Golden State, nevertheless, and so modifications should be made for them to place an appropriate identify on a delivery certificates.

Apparently, the problem arose when individuals began digging and found that in California legislation, no child will be named something at delivery that entails some other characters in addition to the 26 within the alphabet. Because the quantity 12 (or, the characters ‘1’ and ‘2’) are numerical, and never a part of the alphabet, they’re ineligible for a authorized identify and might’t be used in any respect. Crazy, proper?!

Grimes confirmed as a lot on Instagram over the weekend, in an alternate with a follower the place the musician and artist relayed information about how they’d really altered the boy’s identify to adjust to the legislation for delivery certificates. As you may see (beneath), the identify itself continues to be SUPER thirsty, however not less than it’s authorized now, or one thing:

OK, so, the brand new identify is X Æ A-Xii Musk. Yeah… nonetheless type of on the market, however… Ooooookay!

As Grimes talked about to a fan in a later remark in regards to the change, Roman numerals do look higher whenever you’re evaluating them to an precise quantity in somebody’s identify, we suppose. Still, it’s not precisely like this identify is abruptly regular or one thing now, ya know?! Like, come on, y’all…

Anyways, as you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, Musk not too long ago informed Joe Rogan how the identify itself is pronounced, saying:

“I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.”

…Yeah. Presumably, the entire thing continues to be pronounced roughly the identical from right here, simply with these roman numerals in place versus the quantity itself.

Seems fairly easy to us! LOLz!!!!

What do U take into consideration the brand new identify, Perezcious readers? Cool, quirky, progressive, forward-thinking, any of the above?! Or is it an abomination??

Sound OFF together with your tackle the entire bizarre controversy and this little spelling replace down within the feedback (beneath)…