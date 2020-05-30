Elon Musk Grabbed Five Guys Burger After SpaceX Launch Postponement

Exclusive

Elon Musk will inform ya, making historical past makes ya hungry … which is why when dangerous climate scrapped his SpaceX launch earlier this week, he labored up an enormous burger-sized urge for food.

The SpaceX honcho hit up Five Guys along with his 2 bodyguards for some tasty burgers Wednesday, not lengthy after the try and launch 2 NASA astronauts to the International Space Station bought postponed … till Saturday at 3:22 PM ET.

Les Hatter, Five Guys’ VP of Operations of the Central Florida franchise, tells TMZ … Elon stopped at a location in West Melbourne — which is about 45 minutes from the Kennedy Space Center, the place the launch will hopefully occur for actual this time.

Conveniently, there is a Tesla supercharging station lower than 100 toes from the entrance door of the fast-food joint … which needed to have made parking a breeze for the electrical car firm boss.

We’re instructed, Musk despatched his guys in to order the meals whereas he stayed out entrance and chatted with some company as they had been coming and going.

As for what they bought — a spherical of Little Cheeseburgers (do not let the title idiot ya, they’re fairly hefty), fries and a drink … and bought ’em to go.

As you realize, SpaceX is making an attempt to grow to be the primary business aerospace firm to ship people into Earth’s orbit. The mission is dubbed Demo-2, and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will take off from the historic Pad, 39A, which famously launched Apollo 11 in 1969 … en path to the primary moon touchdown.