Elon Musk Goes After CNN For Posting Fake News

Elon Musk assaulted CNN for posting fake news declaring he had actually not provided on his assurance to generate ventilators for California health centers.

Musk: “What I Find Most Surprising is That CNN Still Exists”

In March, Musk assured that he as well as Tesla would certainly contribute over 1,000 ventilators to California health centers. On Thursday, CNN produced an article that asserted that Musk had actually never ever made great on his assurance, declaring that the guv’s workplace informed them “none of the promised ventilators have been received” by the health centers

“Despite the claims, none of the ventilators promised by Musk have been delivered to hospitals, according to the governor’s office,” the short article reviews. It additionally consists of a declaration from the California guv’s Office of Emergency Services, stating that “the Administration is communicating every day with hospitals across the state about their ventilator supply and to date we have not heard of any hospital system that has received a ventilator directly from Tesla or Musk.”

Musk continued to fire back in a collection of tweets.

“What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists,” Musk reacted in a fast barb.

What I discover most unusual is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk after that uploaded a variety of screenshots from e-mails that straight negated CNN’s cases. One reveals a Tesla staff member asking Phillip Franks, Director of System Operations as well as Support Services at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, if “these ventilators went into use” by the health centers.

“They worked great during testing today,” Franks responded. “We will put these to use tomorrow. Thanks!”

A 2nd e-mail is revealed from Tom Parker, the Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Hospital.

“I add… my thanks for the generous gift to our hospital from Mr. Musk and Tesla,” the e-mail reviews. “These ventilators will be quickly deployed in our hospital in anticipation of the coming wave of patients who will be suffering from the most severe effects of COVID-19.”

More Fake News!

Matt Dornic, a press reporter for CNN, reacted to Musk that it was “weird to attack CNN for what the CA governor’s office said – especially when your own spokespeople at Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment. Seems like your outrage should, uh, be directed at the entity that made the claim, not the one that reported it.”

However, Musk composed back that the health centers had plainly recognized the contributions on Twitter– CNN plainly really did not do their study!

Perhaps you are uninformed that Twitter has a search feature? The health centers * themselves * recognized invoice of ventilators. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Now CNN’s reason is that they weren’t the “correct” ventilators. In an updated article, they stated that of the health centers they talked to, they had obtained bilevel favorable air passage stress (biPAP) or continual favorable air passage stress (CPAP) devices, not “full ventilators.” But if these really did not count as ventilators, after that why do the healthcare facility groups describe them because of this? If bilevel devices can supply air flow as their short article recognizes, why is Musk incorrect?

CNN customarily intends to preserve one’s honor as well as not obtain captured up in their lies.