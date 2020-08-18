Elon Musk gains $8bn to become world’s fourth-richest person – Armenian News

Elon Musk’s monetary growth reveals no indications of slowing.

The outspoken business owner is now the world’s fourth-richest person afterTesla Inc shares rose 11% on Monday, closing at a record high and improving Musk’s net worth by $7.8 billion, Bloomberg reports.

The increase vaulted the Tesla co- creator past French high-end magnate Bernard Arnault, the most affluent non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index Musk’s $84.8 billion fortune puts him within $15 billion of Mark Zuckerberg,No 3 on the ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals.

Monday’s Tesla rally is simply the most recent accomplishment for the billionaire who just 2 years earlier was taken legal action against by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and had to resign as chairman of the electrical- automobile maker over rogue tweets. Tesla shares are up 339% this year, sustained by growing anticipation that the business will be consisted of in the S&P 500 Index.