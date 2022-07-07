Elon Musk is one of the biggest names in the world at the moment. He is one of the richest men in the world and is the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. The recent news about Musk has shocked the world to a certain extent. The billionaire is said to have given birth to a couple of babies who are twins recently. The identity of the mother of the babies is revealed to be Shivon Zilis. Zilis works in an executive position in Neuralink. Neuralink is one of the companies that is owned by Musk. Neuralink is a company that aims to design a computer chip that can be implanted directly into the human brain.

However, the news of Musk giving birth to twins has been kept private. As per the recent updates, the name for the babies will have Musk as the last name and Zilis as the middle name. The duo will be visiting the court shortly to wind up the legal formalities regarding the change of names. As per LinkedIn records of Zilis, she had been associated with the billionaire since the year 2016. Back then, she used to work for a non-profit organization named OpenAL. This organization was also run by Musk. Zilis stated that she has experience working for Tesla as well. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Elon Musk Fathers More Twins

Elon Musk has been mocked for fathering twin babies with one of his executives Zilis at Neuralink. Musk put up a tweet advising people about birth control and how America is leading towards overpopulation. However, as soon as the news broke out, critics started to mock the billionaire. They called him a hypocrite and asked him to refrain from making more babies.

Elon Musk gave birth to twins earlier in his life when he fathered his own children with his wife Justine, in the year 2004.