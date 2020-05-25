Elon Musk and Grimes Change Baby’s Name to Comply with Law

Elon Musk and Grimes pushed the envelope thaaaaat a lot too far as a result of it seems their child’s title is towards the regulation!!!

As , Elon and Grimes had a child boy earlier this month, whom they named X Æ A-12 Musk.

But then, individuals began digging in and discovered underneath California regulation, start names should be restricted to the next characters … abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.

Grimes clearly obtained the message, as a result of somebody seen a change and requested, “Did you change the baby name because of California law? What is the baby’s new name?” She replied, “X Æ A-Xii,” including, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

As for what all of it means … the X stands for an unknown variable, Æ is like AI, and if something about Musk he is intrigued and involved about it.

Grimes defined A-12 — “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

The “A” has musical vital to Grimes … it stands for “Archangel,” her favourite tune.

As for a way to pronounce … Musk informed Joe Rogan, “I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.”