Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam No Longer Use Guns in Rebooted ‘Looney Tunes’

Elmer Fudd is losing one of his true signature items for the rebooted ‘Looney Tunes’ on HBO Max — the guy’s going gun-less dancing … but has other deadly weapons at his disposal.

The news was confirmed this weekend as people noticed the new animated series does not feature any firearms — with one of many EPs telling the NYT, “We’re not doing guns.” Obviously, Elmer Fudd — a hunter — uses a rifle/shotgun in the OG cartoon show. Ditto for Yosemite Sam — he uses pistols — who will also be without his usual weaponry to any extent further.

Funny enough, Elmer and Sam still be able to use extremely dangerous cannon in their particular never-ending quest for Bugs Bunny … Elmer will get a scythe, and Sam is apparently going with a turf hook. Of course, they will still have entry to dynamite as well as other ACME-certified goods.

Lo and see, a lot of people are usually “outraged” more than this, accusing WB plus HBO associated with going gentle to conciliate to this generation’s PC sensibilities … especially when it comes to gun assault.

It does appear a bit hypocritical to suspend guns, however, not other explosives that are represented with just as much verve plus explicit assault as Elmer’s rifle plus Sam’s pistols used to be in the old days and nights.