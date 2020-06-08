Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam don’t have guns in ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

While their outfits remain the same, both will no longer be carrying guns.
The cartoons will still have plenty of sticks of Acme dynamite and cartoon violence, but Fudd will no longer carry his oversized hunting rifle and Sam won’t have his pistols.
“We’re not doing guns,” executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt said in an interview with The New York Times.
“But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”
In a brief titled “Dynamite Dance,” Fudd works on the scythe as he chases his nemesis Bugs Bunny. Bugs Bunny responds by utilizing explosives to blow Fudd up multiple times.
No mention is made of if that the guns being removed was a response to gun violence and school shootings in the US.
Warner Bros. Animation and CNN’s parent company is WarnerMedia.