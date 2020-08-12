Elliott’s approach to Daytona road course: “Learn and learn fast”

Once it became clear the series’ annual stop at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR elected to utilize the 3.57-mile course at Daytona International Speedway as a substitute.

There was one big caveat, however – no practice and qualifying and Cup drivers were not allowed to enter the ARCA, Xfinity or Truck races this weekend to gain additional track time.

Even the course is slightly changed for the 10 drivers who have run the Rolex 24 previously – a chicane has been added off Turn 4 to slow speeds down the frontstretch.

Read Also:

“I’ve never entered a race like that where you literally just have no idea what to expect,” said Elliott, who has won the two previous races at Watkins Glen. “Road racing, in my opinion, is a lot about brake-markers and a lot about visual aids and these nuances around the track that you can see with your eyes to help with your hands and your feet do the right things at the right times.

“Heck, I have no idea where I need to stop on Turn 1 on Sunday; or (Turn) 2 or (Turn) 3 and all the way back around to the start/finish line.

“So, I think that’s going to be super, super difficult for everybody. And it’s going to be one of those things where you have to creep up on it and it’s a hard guess.”

…