‘Elliott loves Liverpool and has elite mentality’ – Former coach expecting 17-year-old to shine

Jack Johnson, who dealt with the child at Fulham, thinks the gifted midfielder has what it takes to end up being a star at senior level

Harvey Elliott “really loves Liverpool” and boasts the “elite mentality” needed to end up being a senior star for the Premier League champs, declares his former Fulham youth group coach Jack Johnson.

At 17 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder is currently part of Jurgen Klopp’s first string squad.

On the back of being drawn far from Craven Cottage in the summer season of 2019, Elliott has gone on to take in 8 looks for Liverpool.

Youngsters are being offered an opportunity to make their mark within star-studded ranks at Anfield, with academy graduates and motivating finalizings seeing a popular platform handed to them.

Johnson anticipates Elliott to take advantage of his chances, with the boyhood Liverpool fan living the dream on Merseyside as he looks turn undoubted capacity into a prolonged profession at the extremely leading of the video game.

“Harvey’s a Liverpool fan and he really loves Liverpool,” Johnson informed the Blood Red Podcast of a gamer he dealt with from U12 level at Fulham.

“And absolutely nothing ever appeared to fazeHarvey He simply desires to play football. It does not matter if it remains in the back garden or in front of 100,000– I do not believe his heart beat would …