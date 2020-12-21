Elliot Page has returned to his social media account on Instagram for the very first time after he had last made a post about being transgender. He has now posted thanking fans for their love and support.

This Oscar-nominated star for ‘Juno’ is presently seen acting in the series of Netflix named ‘the Umbrella Academy’. On 20th December, Sunday, Elliot Page had also shared a selfie after it has not even been 3 weeks since he has announced the truth about the identity of his gender. In the above-mentioned selfie, Page is seen wearing glasses along with a black colored hoodie.

Thank You Note From Elliot Page

Elliot Page has written that he is thankful to the fans from the very bottom of his heart. He also feels that the love and immense support that has been extended for the past 3 weeks has become the greatest gift for him.

Following this thank you note from Elliot Page, many celebrities have expressed their support for him as well.

Jennifer Garner, another star in ‘Juno’, has commented expressing huge love for Elliot and his courage. Jennifer Garner had also played the role of a mother to a closeted gay boy in his teens in ‘Love, Simon movie which was released in 2018.

Indya Moore has also sent love to Page for his recent post.

Other celebs who followed suit are Shawn Ashmore, James Gunn, Kate Mara, Laura Linney, and Janelle Mone.

The page has further added in his post revealing the gender identity that he feels very overwhelmed after witnessing the support from incredible people and is immensely grateful. He also added that he cannot fathom to express this remarkable feeling of being able to ultimately love himself and accept his true self.