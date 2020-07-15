Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal to 2023 | Rugby Union News





Elliot Daly joined Saracens from Wasps last summer

Elliot Daly has signed a new deal that will keep him at Saracens until 2023, the Premiership club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who attained Allianz Park from Wasps last summer, has signed a three-year contract that will see him play in the Championship next season, after Saracens were relegated following salary-cap breaches.

Daly, who started all three British & Irish Lions Tests against New Zealand in 2017, featured seven times for Mark McCall’s side prior to the postponement of the summer season, and said he had no concerns committing his long-term future to the club.

“I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” Daly said.

Daly started all three Lions Tests on the wing from the All Blacks in 2017

“I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things.”

Director of rugby McCall said: “We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club.

“He is a pleasure to work with in his small amount of time with us and there is no doubt that he may have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

“Despite his many achievements on the field Elliot remains incredibly modest and is highly respected within the group.”