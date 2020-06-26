Ellie Goulding: Formula E is ‘literally the future’

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing via the petrol version, the environmental part of Formula E makes it “much more cool,” she says.

“The cars are incredible, in watching how they’re made, watching the craftsmanship, the work that goes into them, the technology, the teams,” Goulding told CNN’s Supercharged at the Marrakech ePrix in Morocco.

“They’re making it cool and it should be and that’s why I’m here. I want to show my younger fans that this is the future,” added Goulding, who while she was in Marrakech also attended a Formula E Mad Hatters Moroccan Tea Party in celebration of the country’s ePrix at the Hotel Amanjena.

Using her voice

Goulding has three UK number one singles and two albums to her credit. Her hit “Love me like you do” has already established more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube, while more than 40 songs she’s got either produced or featured in have surpassed 10 million views.

The global superstar is also using the reach of her social platforms — she has a lot more than 20 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram — to advertise her hopes of a greener planet.

And as a result of her regular postings on social networking about climate change, she was signed as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Environment.

“I was approached by the UN a few years back because I was posting a lot of content about the environment, about how concerned I was about plastic pollution, about climate change, about the fact that my country, the UK, I didn’t think, was doing enough to counteract,” she said.

Goulding believes it had been her upbringing in rural Britain that played an integral part in why she’s got taken this kind of interest in environmental issues.

“I grew up in the countryside, in the middle of nowhere, so I have an affinity for the natural world,” she explained. “So I’ve been really concerned with it.

“And through the UN, I’ve managed to speak to climate scientists, experts, who were very, very worried. And I’ve learned so much and it means I can pass that knowledge on to my fans and to younger people, the people that follow me, and use my platform for something good.”

‘Formula E is ostensibly the future’

From a notion scribbled on the straight back of a napkin in a restaurant in Paris in 2011, Formula E has developed in to one of the fastest growing sports.

Initially a 10-team, 11-race competition in its first season, it has expanded to incorporate new territories and new manufacturers in the following six years.

And with the kudos of its reduced environmental impact compared to F1, Goulding believes the electric racing series has plenty of room to grow.

“Formula E is basically the future. It’s the same thing but everything is battery powered,” Goulding said.

“It’s incredible. I’ve seen the technology. It’s a little bit more advanced in Formula One, but it’s so much more cool because of the environmental aspect, because it’s green, because it is literally the future.”

“They are creating something that has to be taken on by every other business, company, any (other) kind of venture has to be green from now on,” she added.

“And something as iconic as Formula One racing, race cars, it has to be green. It’s not an option anymore. And the fact that these guys are making it so damn cool.”