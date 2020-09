Ellicott City teen holds piano recital out of her home

THEO: A 16-YEAR-OLD MUSIC PRODIGY FROM ELLICOTT CITY MAY HAVE FOUND THE KEY TO BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES. ♪ SHE HELD A SOCIALLY-DISTANCED PIANO RECITAL OUT OF HER OWN HOME TODAY. AS YOU CAN SEE, HER NEIGHBORS SAT OUTSIDE IN THE FRONT YARD TO ENJOY THE MUSIC. THE HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORE SAYS SHE HAS BEEN UNABLE TO ATTEND CLASS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC, SO SHE HAS HAD TO PRACTICE AT HOME SINCE MARCH. SHE SAYS IT WAS DURING THAT TIME SHE CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO HAVE THE RECITAL. >> I KNOW THAT A LOT OF RED HOME AND THEY CANNOT GO OUT WITH THEIR FRIENDS. I KNOW MUSIC IS A GREAT WAY TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER AND IT MAKES PEOPLE HAPPY SO IF I CAN PLAY SOMETHING LIKE AN HOUR OF MUSIC FOR MY COMMUNITY I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER FOR A LITTLE BIT. THEO: NANOOR TRAINS AT NEW ENGLAND CONSERVATORY PREPARATORY SCHOOL IN BOSTON. ONE OF HER BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENTS WAS PERFORMING AT CARNEGIE HALL AFTER WINNING A PI

