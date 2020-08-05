Ellen’s Ratings Are IMPLODING! – Perez Hilton

The strikes keep comin’ for Ellen DeGeneres

This time, it remains in the kind of SHOCKINGLY low ratings for her when- popular daytime juggernaut, The Ellen DeGeneres Show And while it is summertime rerun time for practically all daytime talk programs, Ellen’s consisted of, you ‘d believe her previous supremacy of the marketplace integrated with a pandemic needing limitless self- seclusion and stay- at- house quarantine orders would lead to fairly strong viewership through completion of the summertime, ideal?! Nnnnnope!!!

According to Nielsen ratings released over at The Wrap, Ellen’s eponymous talk program drew a 1.0 Live + Same day home score for the last complete week in July, ending on the 26 th of the month. That’s a 9% drop from the previous week’s duration AND a tremendous 29% reduction from the very same week last summertime!

That’s almost a 3rd of her audiences simply GONE!

That 29% reduction isn’t a fluke, either; the previous week in July likewise saw a 27% reduction from its similar 2019 equivalent, so something is ending up being extremely clear: reruns or not, individuals are turning Ellen off and tuning her out!

Is it the allegations of Ellen not being rather the great gal she paints herself as?

Surely it’s no coincidence it was that specific very same mid-July …