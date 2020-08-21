Ellen Staff Being Told: ‘Don’t Be Afraid’! LOLz, That’ll Work… 

Ellen DeGeneres and her manufacturers are REALLY rushing to do harm control!

Ever given that the floodgates opened and staff of the long-running talk program started opening about mistreatment on set, leading Ellen brass have actually been attempting to guide the ship back on course and redeem the program’s once-sterling track record. We envision it’s a bit tough when many of the implicated will not confess they have actually done anything incorrect, or that they were even familiar with anything incorrect taking place.

Regardless, they’re providing it the excellent old college shot. In a teleconference conference on Monday, the Ellen managers revealed 3 leading manufacturers who had actually been implicated of misbehavior were fired. Now, Variety has actually reported that the powers-that-be followed that action up with an encouraging message: “Don’t be afraid!”

…Yeah, no, seriously, that was obviously the actual message from manufacturers Mary Connelly andAndy Lassner Afraid of what, you may ask? Speaking up about the harmful workplace? Going back to deal with a tv program throughout a lethal pandemic that has declared the lives of more than 150,000 Americans? Looking Ellen in the eye? Well, all of the above, according to the Variety expert.

Now we can’t not visualize a substantial …