Ellen Show Resident DJ Stephen tWitch Boss Speaks Out Over ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations

Amid troubling allegations coming out versus Ellen DeGeneres and her “toxic” set, one worker is speaking up in defense of the comedienne: Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The expert dancer, who signed up with The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the phase DJ in 2014, broke his silence on Tuesday, resolving his experience dealing with the daytime series. Speaking essentially with Us Weekly, he kept in mind there’s a lot that can’t be stated, meaning the WarnerMedia examination, sharing:

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love. Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there will continue to be love.”

It’s a safe declaration and while his experience working together with Ellen has just “been love,” numerous previous and existing workers have not had the ability to state the very same. In reality, previous resident DJ Tony Okungbowa, who dealt with the show from 2003 to 2013 prior to being changed by tWitch, required to Instagram previously this month about the “toxicity” he felt. Tony composed: