Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Says ‘It’s Been A Rough Couple Of Months’ Following Toxic Workplace Claims

Andy Lassner, an executive producer on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is trying his best to move forward following the controversy surrounding the titular daytime talk show and its host.

In his first Instagram post since allegations of bullying and a toxic work environment were leveled against his boss Ellen DeGeneres and several other high-level staff, the 53-year-old shared an honest reflection on how he’s been handling the ongoing drama.

Related: Rosie O’Donnell Blames Ellen’s Bad Behavior On Fame & Social Awkwardness!

Speaking directly to the camera in a new video message, Lassner began:

“Oh look who it is. If it isn’t Andy Lassner. Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I’m back. I’ve been away for a little bit, dealing with — you know, some stuff. You may have read about it.”

After making light of the situation, he went a little deeper with followers without completely addressing the elephant in the room:

“It’s been a couple of rough months. But it’s when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth. But to tell you it hasn’t been rough would be a lie, and I’ve always been honest with you. It’s been rough. But I’m back. I love you guys; I miss you and I’ll talk to you soon.”

If he’s calling…