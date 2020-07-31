Ellen Reportedly Contemplating QUITTING Her Show Completely As Staffers Call BS On Her Apology!

Ellen DeGeneres‘ empire appears to be falling around her.

The criticism of the comedienne and the presumably poisonous office at her daytime talk show has actually reached a fever pitch, where even huge names in the market are starting to call her out. The quarantine duration has actually exposed Ellen as out of touch and “mean,” and what was as soon as thought about an open trick in Hollywood is now understood to all.

After an apology that deflected obligation for her show’s environment, the Finding Dory starlet now needs to choose how to progress– however according to one expert, she may pick not to progress with the show at all! DailyMail.com talked with a source at Telepictures, the production business behind The Ellen Degeneres Show, who stated at this moment, Ellen might choose to cut her losses.

They described:

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show. The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun — but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

Not just that, however the source declared the production business might choose it if the 62- year-old would start. They shared:

“Inside Telepictures we have actually had enough of her. She is a phony who does not practice what she preaches. The habits of her show executives has actually been terrible, however [Ellen] is no much better. In reality, she is the worst. It’s outrageous that she is attempting to pretend that this is all a shock to her. The fish decays from the head, and Ellen is the head. … At this point, there’s truly no chance to conserve the show from this PR problem, so Ellen leaving might be the only method for this whole mess to disappear. While it is our most successful show in daytime, we no longer make the cash we utilized to make from the show, as we need to pay her 10s of countless dollars annually to appear.”

However, in spite of sounding fed up over having “dealt with her BS for so many years,” the media craze around Ellen’s habits still came as a surprise. The expert included:

“We believed our issues were with the cast turmoil at The Real, we had no concept that Ellen would implode throughout quarantine.”

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, manufacturer Andy Lassner tweeted on Thursday:

“Nobody is going off the air.”

Hmm …

Meanwhile, unhappy staffers have actually declined the weak apology Ellen used. One confidential staff member stated:

“Don’t think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long. If anyone had come to her or those three vile EPs to complain, they would’ve been fired.”

Another stated:

“She’s only addressing this now because the publicity is so bad for her and her BS brand of happiness and kindness. Ellen can throw everyone else under the bus, but the buck stops with her. Whenever she’d tell viewers to choose kindness, I’d throw up a little in my mouth because she always chose the opposite.”

Another source inside the show required its cancellation, stating:

“Warner Bros should cancel our show or swap her out for a fun celebrity host. Viewers have been fed lies for years. The Ellen you see on TV is disingenuous and inauthentic. She’s a horrible person who has done nothing to support 99% of the people who work for her. Yet they won’t cancel it as all they care about is money and the show is a cash cow.”

Phew!! We nearly can’t stay up to date with all this Ellen news– it looks like things are truly beginning to intensify! It will be EXTREMELY inneresting to see where all this leads.

What do U believe, Perezcious readers? Will this lastly be completion for The Ellen Degeneres Show after 17 years? Or can she still turn the ship around? Leave your ideas in the remarks (listed below)!