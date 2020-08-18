Ellen Producers FIRED! – Perez Hilton

Aaaaaaaand looks like the axe is coming down!

BuzzFeed News reported on Monday that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have been fired from The Ellen Degeneres Show amid the accusations of a toxic work environment!

News was reportedly relayed to staff in a video conference by Ellen Degeneres herself, who also announced that an “internal investigation into the workplace allegations” would take place in the near future.

According to an employee who was in the meeting, the remaining EPs promised Ellen “will be making rounds to smaller chats” with employees going forward, presumably to make sure they’re comfortable. But… isn’t Ellen one of the alleged sources of the toxicity? How can she be

The staff was also told the higher-ups are committed to eliminating the “culture of fear” the show has become and claimed they were “shocked” to hear allegations that employees weren’t allowed to look directly at Ellen. We mean, it wasn’t just the employees if Aussie radio host Neil Breen story of interviewing the daytime host is to be believed.

And can you really be “shocked” about something that was considered an open secret in Hollywood??

Staff…