Ellen Pompeo shares when she wants to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By
Jasyson
-

She stated she hasn’t enjoyed viewing herself go from 33 to 50 onscreen.

“But at the same time, I think the overall goal of my life is to always keep my ego in check,” she stated. “I don’t want to tell myself lies. I don’t lie about my age.”

Pompeo, who playsDr Meredith Grey on the series, had some ideas on when she wants to make her exit.

“Certainly, I think to dip out sooner rather than later at this point, having done what we’ve done, to leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal,” she stated. “I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. “

“The truth is, if I get too aggravated and I’m no longer grateful there, I should not be there,” Pompeo included.

Justin Chambers, who playedDr Alex Karev, left the series this year with an episode which aired inJanuary

Post Views: 82

