Ellen Pompeo Shares Her HILARIOUSLY Relatable Reason For Staying On Grey’s Anatomy For So Long!

If Ellen Pompeo has her method, fans will be pagingDr Meredith Grey for as long as possible!

The 50- year-old Grey’s Anatomy starlet just recently opened about up being the face of the ABC medical drama given that it initially mesmerized audiences in2005 Heading into Season 17, the long time star shared why she’s remained on the hugely popular program for over a years and has no strategies to alter course anytime quickly.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Ratings Are Imploding Amid Scandal

Pompeo described on Monday’s episode of the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast that remaining on network TELEVISION while numerous other prominent superstars (think Patrick Demsey, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl) have actually bounced was a mindful choice based upon her own childhood:

” I chose to remain on the program. For me personally, a healthy house life was more crucial than profession. I didn’t mature with an especially delighted youth. So, to have a delighted house life was actually something I required to finish, to close the hole in my heart, therefore I decided to earn money and not go after imaginative acting functions.”

“I made a decision to make money.” Amazing! LIKE the sincerity!

For the Massachusetts native, holding down a stable acting gig and consistent earnings to support her 3 kids–Stella, 10, Sienna, 5, and Eli, 3– was way more …