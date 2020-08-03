Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi breaks silence amid show allegations: ‘Thank you for your support’

“To all our fans….we see you,” the 47- year-old star composed on Instagram “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

‘ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW’ UNDER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AFTER WORKPLACE COMPLAINTS: REPORT

It was unclear what de Rossi suggested by “bot attacks.” An agent for de Rossi did not right away react to Fox News’ demand for remark.

The post comes following reports about a declared toxic work environment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.“

After several allegations from present and previous workers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” moms and dad business WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation in July.

Then, recently, the 62- year-old host herself lastly spoke up in a memo to staff.

ELLEN DEGENERES’ SHOW’S INVESTIGATION COULD RESULT IN ‘APOCALYPTIC ENDING TO HER TV CAREER,’ BRAND EXPERT SAYS

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres started. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

