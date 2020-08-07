Ellen DeGeneres Tried To Get A Restaurant Server FIRED Over Her Nail Polish?!

This is WILD!

We have actually heard a lot of unfavorable experiences by now from stars and previous staffers who have actually communicated with and/or worked for Ellen DeGeneres throughout the years, and they simply keep coming!

Chris Farah, a comic and starlet, is the most recent to share her story about the long time TELEVISION host, stating the 62- year-old tried to get her fired from her server task over CRACKED NAIL POLISH!

Farah stated to DailyMail.com that in 2014 she was serving DeGeneres and her partner, Portia de Rossi, at the El Lay vegan restaurant Real Food Daily throughout breakfast, and the meal went off flawlessly … or so she believed!

Apparently, one week after the set came in for lunch, Ellen emailed the restaurant’s owner to grumble about the 35- year-old’s nail polish, leading to her employers trying to suspend her for 2 weeks:

“She really went out of her way to try to hurt someone who was beneath her and serving her. You’re going to try to take money away from me for two weeks because you don’t like the way my nails looked? It’s s***ty. It’s not anything akin to her image of ” be kind”. It’s needlessly harsh and out of touch, and does not comprehend the effects. It’s an insane thing to do.”

Wow!!

Even if the …