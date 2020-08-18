Ellen DeGeneres: Three producers fired over ‘toxic workplace’ claims



Host Ellen DeGeneres has actually released an apology to personnel over the accusations





Three leading producers of the Ellen DeGeneres Show have actually been fired amidst accusations of misbehavior and unwanted sexual advances.

Ms DeGeneres revealed the overhaul in a video conference with personnel, and stated an internal examination was under method.

In a message to personnel she stated she was “so sorry for what this has become,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The departures follow examinations by reporters into claims of bullying and intimidation on set.

A representative for Warner Brothers validated the program has “parted ways” with executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive manufacturer Jonathan Norman.

In a story released previously this year, a number of previous staff members informed Buzzfeed News they had actually experienced bigotry while dealing with the program, which has actually won over 60 Emmy Awards given that it initially aired in 2003.