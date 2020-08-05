Ellen DeGeneres: Stars back TV host amid ‘toxic workplace’ claims



Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres with their partners, Eniko Parrish and Portia de Rossi, in2017





Comedian Kevin Hart, vocalist Katy Perry and other stars have actually concerned Ellen DeGeneres’ defence after claims that her TV program is a hazardous work environment.

However, the program’s one-time resident DJ has actually stated he “did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment”.

It follows a Buzzfeed News story that declared senior personnel had actually bullied and frightened others on set.

DeGeneres later on apologised to personnel, stating actions would be required to “correct the issues” that had actually emerged.

One present and 10 previous workers informed Buzzfeed they had actually experienced bigotry and an office that was “dominated by fear”.