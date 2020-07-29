Ellen DeGeneres’ show’s investigation could result in ‘apocalyptic ending to her TV career,’ brand expert says

Citing sources, Variety exposed that a memo was sent out to the show’s staffers recently revealing that WarnerMedia’s staff member relations group has actually teamed with a third-party company to perform the interviews.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, weighed in on how the outcomes of the examinations could have “deadly consequences for Ellen” and her brand.

“She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in American celebrity history,” he recommended. “There are now serious investigators looking into the allegations and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported then you could watch the ‘Ellen Show’ go boom.”

Schiffer wasn’t shocked when news of an investigation broke due to the fact that “there have been too many assertions that are credible,” he declared, including that ” if the management group at WarnerMedia didn’t [act], they would feel the rage of the general public.”

The brand and PR expert likewise responded to DeGeneres’ silence on the matter.

“I think Ellen has been arrogant in her entire approach in dealing with the allegations and it’s crazy for her not to accept responsibility for what is happening under her leadership,” he stated. “In Hollywood, the dollar stops at the star’s name on the door, not at the manufacturer level. It would be difficult for her to not understand what [was] taking place within her own personnel.”

Meanwhile, the accusations of a “toxic work environment” were dealt with by the show’s executive manufacturers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Mary Connelly in a declaration to Buzzfeed at the time of the outlet’s report.

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience,” they stated. “It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

The declaration discussed that the “day to day responsibility of the … show is completely on” the manufacturers.

“We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better,” they stated.

Schiffer thinks DeGeneres deals with “a dangerous period in her career at a critical time in the American experience.” Any findings that expose a poisonous work environment “would be an apocalyptic ending to her TV career,” he included.

