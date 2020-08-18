‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ staff changes made

A representative for Warner Bros., stated 3 of the program’s leading manufacturers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The program’s supplier,Warner Bros Television, is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business, Warner Media.

In an e-mail to staffers last month , DeGeneres stated an internal examination had actually been introduced into the claims.

“We are taking steps, together, to correct the issues,” DeGeneres composed in part. “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”