‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ repeats ‘resting’ at Australian TV network, replaced with ‘Desperate Housewives’

“Discussions are on-going concerning new episodes of ‘Ellen,'” they stated in recommendation to the program’s upcoming 18th season. We are presently resting ‘Ellen’ repeats on Nine and have replaced [them] with ‘Desperate Housewives,’ however ought to our audiences desire their everyday ‘Ellen’ repair, repeats will evaluate weekdays on 9Gem.”

Nine Network is amongst the most popular broadcast stations in Australia, the house nation of Ellen DeGeneres‘ other half, Portia de Rossi.

The channel is likewise house to Australia’s “Today” program, “60 Minutes,” “Australian Ninja Warrior,” “The Voice” and more.

The “resting” duration follows “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has actually been rocked by numerous scandals over the last couple of months.

Three top producers have “parted ways” with the show after being bound in a number of allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct.

Additionally, the 62-year-old host has actually been accused of poor behavior herself on numerous events, …