‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ‘parted ways’ with 3 executive producers in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations

According to Variety, the staff of “Ellen” was given the news during a meeting on Monday, at which, the 62-year-old comedian is said to have spoken via video conference call.

Representatives for the hostess and her show did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet reports that DeGeneres told the staff that the allegations she had read were “heartbreaking” and was emotional and apologetic while speaking.

The news comes following bombshell accusations that rocked the show for several months, culminating in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News’ previous request for comment.

