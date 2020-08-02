‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executive producer claims ‘nobody is going off the air’

On Thursday, Lassner shared a joke on Twitter concerning how challenging the year 2020 has actually been.

“Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better,”he wrote “2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicenter.”

A fan then commented, wanting the EP “well.”

“If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations … I hope you are able to find employment quickly,” they said.

“Nobody is going off the air,” Lassner, 53, stated in his reaction.

Lassner’s declaration from late recently opposes a current report from the Daily Mail, which claims that the 62- year-old host of the program is considering pulling the plug altogether.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” stated an expert at Telepictures, the business that produces the program.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has actually been rocked with claims of a bad workplace numerous times over the last couple of months, with the driver apparently being workers being left in the dark concerning their work at …