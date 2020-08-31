‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executive producer Andy Lassner addresses fans amid toxic workplace scandal

“Oh look who it is. If it isn’t Andy Lassner,” he said.”Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I’m back. I’ve been away for a little bit, dealing with – you know, some stuff. You may have read about it.”

‘ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW’ PRODUCERS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: REPORT

“It’s been a couple of rough months. But it’s when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth,” Lassner continued. “But to tell you it hasn’t been rough would be a lie, and I’ve always been honest with you. It’s been rough. But I’m back.”

He signed off, “I love you guys, I miss you and I’ll talk to you soon.”

Earlier this month, three top producers were fired following an internal investigation conducted by WarnerMedia.

Former and current employees at the show alleged top brass fostered a toxic work environment based on bullying and fear. Sexual misconduct allegations followed news of the investigation.

ELLEN DEGENERES ADDRESSES WORKPLACE TOXICITY ACCUSATIONS IN NOTE TO STAFF

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News in August that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman “have parted ways with” the show.

Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt are to remain as producers…