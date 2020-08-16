‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ex-staffer compares workplace to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

A previous video camera assistant on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has actually declared behind the scenes is very little various than the harmful workplace illustrated in the flick “The Devil Wears Prada,” according to a report.

The female, who spoke anonymously with Australian radio show Stav, Abby & Matt, signed up with a chorus of staffers speaking up about the workplace’s culture, declaring that employees just tolerated it for the sake of their resume.

“It’s kind of like ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year,” the ex-staffer stated, referring to the Meryl Streep movie in which the star plays a requiring publication editor, who was typically harsh to her assistants.

“It’s just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your resume.”

The ex-worker declared they typically worked 10-hour days on the program– however included the issues were “more than that.”

“It’s basic rights; being paid overtime, water on a hot day,” she stated. “If you ask for that, you’re told, well, there’s the door.”

Other previous staffers have also recently spoken out versus the 62-year-old star and her program, declaring she not did anything to intervene in a poisonous culture.

Some have actually declared there was racism and sexual misconduct on the part of the program’s senior-level staffers.

DeGeneres addressed the workplace allegations in a memo to personnel, stating she was “sorry” and appealing to make modifications.

WarnerMedia has actually because released an official investigation to …