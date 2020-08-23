Ellen DeGeneres Says She’ll Be ‘Talking To Fans’ Upon Returning To Talk Show Set Next Month

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t going to leave this summer season’s limitless debates behind her without attending to things with her fans.

So she stated when dropped in the media throughout a getaway in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday afternoon, where she was found out having lunch and ultimately approached by paparazzi.

The 62-year-old comic was mum about the future of her show, and didn’t have much to state about the harmful office and bullying allegations, however she did verify with a DailyMail.com press reporter that she would be “talking to my fans” in the wake of all the accusations sweeping throughout the home entertainment news world over the previous numerous months.

From there, DeGeneres was tight-lipped as might be, choosing to hop into an automobile and repel upon leaving the dining establishment. Understandably, she wasn’t in a state of mind to stay and chat. Of course, it leaves us questioning precisely what “talking” to fans truly implies … a description? An apology? Probably a complete address of the circumstance over the summer season and where she and The Ellen Show could potentially go from here?

Of course, the New Orleans local’s eponymous talk show has actually been off the air for the last couple of months and she’s been laying reasonably low throughout thanks …