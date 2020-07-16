Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her & Portia de Rossi’s Dog Wolf Has Died – See Her Sweet Tribute

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are grieving the loss of their furry friend.

The talk show legend took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she and her wife’s dog Wolf had died. So sad! Along with a sweet photo showing the couple holding the canine on their wedding day in 2008, Ellen wrote:

“Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him.”

Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him. pic.twitter.com/EpkqqqaSSp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2020

Portia has yet to comment publicly on their sweet pup’s passing, but it was clear how much she loved the little guy. Wolf, featured on the left of the (above) pic, had been featured on both hers and her partner’s social media accounts, and will surely leave a large gap in their lives.

It’s always tough to say goodbye to a loyal companion. Our hearts go out to the couple during this time.

Hopefully DeGeneres and de Rossi can take comfort with the rest of their furry brood.