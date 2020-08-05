Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly ‘Crushed’ By Show Scandal As Her Brother Publicly Defends Her Reputation Calling The Accusations ‘Bulls**t’

Ellen DeGeneres has actually been on a psychological roller rollercoaster the last couple of months, reeling after duplicated accusations of a “toxic” work environment and other supposed misbehaviours on the set of The Ellen Show

But now, even as previous staffers continue to step forward with stories about misbehavior by production officers and claims of “mean” actions by the host herself, Ellen is attempting to return on her feet.

Related: Ashton Kutcher Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Ellen With Tone-Deaf Response

Originally, the 62- year-old star was “crushed” by the accusations that she ‘d promoted a poisonous environment for several years on the set of her eponymous talk show, according to an expert who discussed the matter to People But after the claims went out, and following an internal examination from the show’s moms and dad business, WarnerMedia, it seems like the New Orleans native is prepared for redemption.

That exact same expert recommended as much in the mag’s upcoming brand-new concern, keeping in mind things will alter on set when the talk show is anticipated to return September 9:

“Ellen is personally going to be invested in making sure those things are properly changed. She wants to just put out a great show that makes people happy and feel good. She’s very focused on that.”

Yeah, so, the show itself has actually certainly made fans feel …