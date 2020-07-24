Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi’s Montecito home burglarized, authorities say

“The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status,” the release states. “The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewelry and watches.”

An “extensive and ongoing” investigation is being conducted by “sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians,” authorities said.

In addition, according to the release, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine” if the incident is “related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries.”

TMZ reported that the home, where the 62-year-old comedian had been hosting her show amid the coronavirus pandemic, was purchased for $27 million in early 2019.

The burglary comes amid a rough patch for DeGeneres, as staffers from her show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” have come forward with accusations of an alleged toxic work environment.

Additionally, the “Finding Dory” star has been accused of cold behavior by a former bodyguard and even beauty blogger Nikkie de Jager, who appeared as a guest on the show.

Rumors of her show’s cancelation have been circulating, but the production company behind the long-running talk show shut down such rumblings earlier this month.

Still, a current employee revealed to Buzzfeed that a “low morale” meeting was held by the show’s execs after the allegations gained major traction. Additionally, staffers are reportedly “loving” that their complaints are being heard.

Neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi, 47, has addressed the burglary publicly. Reps for both DeGeneres and de Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.