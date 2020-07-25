Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi were at home during burglary, have heavily updated security: report

Insiders likewise informed the outlet that the couple has actually because made a variety of security enhancements, which apparently consist of, “hiring a new security company, installing laser sensors and cameras around the entire property” along with “hiring armed patrol guards.”

ELLEN DEGENERES, PORTIA DE ROSSI’S MONTECITO HOME BURGLARIZED, AUTHORITIES SAY

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Office validated the news in a press release

“The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status,” the release states. “The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewelry and watches.”

ELLEN DEGENERES’ BRAND NAME ‘BLEEDING OUT IN GUSHES’ AMID NEW BIGOTRY, TOXIC OFFICE DECLARES: SPECIALIST

An “extensive and ongoing” examination is being performed by “sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians,” authorities stated.

In addition, according to the release, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine” if the event is “related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ reported that the home, where the comic had actually been hosting her program amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was acquired for $27 million in early 2019.

The burglary comes amidst a rough spot for DeGeneres, as staffers from her program, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” have step forward with allegations of a supposed poisonous workplace.

Neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi has actually dealt with the burglary openly. Reps for both DeGeneres and de Rossi did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

Fox News’ Nate Day added to this report