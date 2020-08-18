Ellen DeGeneres’ Mean Tweet From 2009 Goes Viral Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations!

The evidence that Ellen DeGeneres has actually been a hidden mean comic may have been under our noses this entire time!

While the majority of the daytime queen’s Twitter page has plenty of ridiculous jokes, heartfelt memes, and material normally on brand name with her Be Kind To One Another ™ mantra, one tweet from over a years earlier is raising eyebrows due to how completely it compares with a few of the damning accusations that have actually just recently come out about her talk program.

Related: Anne Heche Reflects On Her Time Dating Ellen Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal

On July 5, 2009, the Emmy winner composed:

“I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good.”

Yes, you check out that properly. That’s a genuine tweet from over a years earlier.

Uh … ha ha?

Although Ellen’s fans hardly batted an eye over the tweet when it was shared, it’s gotten restored attention due to the variety of accusations that have actually come out over the previous couple of months from previous and existing staffers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show who declare that the Finding Dory star cultivated a toxic workplace at the long-running daytime program.

Related: Ellen’s Brother Publicly Defends Her Reputation Calling The Accusations ‘Bulls**t’

Unsurprisingly, numerous Twitter users argued that the 2009 tweet showed Ellen …