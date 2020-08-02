Ellen DeGeneres: Lea Thompson backs Brad Garrett’s comment on host’s rude behavior

In addition to problems about the program in basic, the comic has herself been implicated of rude behavior, consisting of by her bodyguard from the 2014 Oscars, who called her “cold” and claimed she never even said hello to him.

When DeGeneres’ letter to her staffers dripped to journalism on Thursday, star Brad Garrett required to Twitter to respond to the news, accusing the hostess of poor behavior by multiple accounts.

“Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow,” he composed. “Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge.”

According to IMDb, Garrett, 60, has actually appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on 6 events in between 2004 and 2007.

The following day, after Garrett’s own remarks made headings, “Back to the Future” star Lea Thompson proved his claims by commenting on a newspaper article.

“True story,” the 59- year-old starlet merely composed in recommendation to Garrett’s declaration. “It is.”

A handful of others have actually openly commented on DeGeneres’ behavior aside from the previous bodyguard.

Dutch appeal blog writer Nikkie de Jager was a visitor on the program as soon as and stated that A-list stars were offered…