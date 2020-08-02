Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly ‘Pissed That People Have Come Forward’ And ‘Wants Out Of The Show’ ASAP!

Ellen DeGeneres is not a pleased female today.

The 62- year-old comic and TELEVISION host reportedly “wants out” of her very own talk program after current claims made versus her and her production personnel have consistently gone viral and landed with an extremely captive, interested audience. Now, it appears like she’s all set to simply surrender and leave everything in reaction, too … a minimum of according to experts near the TELEVISION talker.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Sunday about the matter, an expert exposed some stunning claims about how Ellen was more than all set to end the program completely and leave at this moment. Knowing how popular her daytime talk program has actually been for years that’s a stunning advancement, however to hear the expert inform it, it’s simply been a very long time in coming.

The source opened (listed below), stating Ellen had a “target” on her back and including:

“Ellen wants out of the show … She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed. She knows she can be tough at times, but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

That’s, uh, simply, WOW!

That’s a heck of a quote! And not precisely one to make …