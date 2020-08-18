Ellen DeGeneres gives emotional second apology to show staff amid scandal

The show host stated she would attempt to modification.

“I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the 62-year-old stated.

‘ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW’ ‘PARTED WAYS’ WITH 3 EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

The Emmy- winner included, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

The source explained DeGeneres as being “emotional” and”emphatic about making it better and making herself more available.”

Another source stated DeGeneres didn’t take any concerns however assured the daytime talk show is going to “come back strong” for its 18th season, which was pressed back to Sept 14. “This will be the best season we’ve ever had,” she stated.

On Monday, a representative forWarner Bros validated to Fox News that executive manufacturers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive manufacturer Jonathan Norman “have parted ways with” theshow It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will stay as manufacturers along with DeGeneres

In addition, a representative forWarner Bros validated to Fox News on Tuesday that DeGeneres …