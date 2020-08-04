Ellen DeGeneres gets support from Katy Perry and Diane Keaton

The vocalist required to social networks on Tuesday in the wake of reports of a toxic work environment on DeGeneres’ long time talk program to state that she’s just ever had “positive takeaways” with the tv host.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry tweeted. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

Actress Diane Keaton likewise revealed support for DeGeneres on social networks.

Their remarks followed DeGeneres asked forgiveness to her personnel in a memo obtained by CNN recently. In the e-mail to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” staffers, she composed she was “disappointed” after reports by BuzzFeed in which existing and previous team member declared they dealt with intimidation and bigotry.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she composed. “Obviously, something altered, and I am dissatisfied to find out that this has actually not held true. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who …

