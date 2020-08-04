Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees Told ‘Things Will Be Very Different Now’ During Heated Meeting – Deets Here!

Don’ t think the reports– or the “bots,” as Portia de Rossi would put it– since The Ellen DeGeneres Show is advancing, regardless of the mess of claims versus a number of manufacturers and Ellen DeGeneres herself!

According to an Us Weekly source, manufacturers of the hit daytime talk program held a call with dissatisfied staffers on Monday and “addressed” the assault of reports about the apparently harmful environment of the program.

The expert stated the manufacturers did hold themselves responsible for * some * of the claims that were made, that included claims of microaggressions, bullying, and intimidation, and firmly insisted that they desired their group to “have fun at work” moving forward.

The source dished:

“They stated a great deal of [the claims are] real and a great deal of it is not real. They stated we are managing whatever [and] things will be very different now … A program that brings a lot joy and enjoyable, it ought to be a pleased program to deal with.”

It ought to be … however it hasn’t, according to the handful of previous and existing employees whose claims activated an in- home examination by moms and dad business WarnerMedia

As the meeting– which was apparently gone to by executive manufacturers Andy …