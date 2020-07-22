Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees ‘Loving’ All The Claims Being Made About The Show’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’!

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t loving the slew of accusations that have been coming out about her daytime talk show — but her employees sure are!

According to a source connected to The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s production, staffers on the show are “loving” that people are coming forward with claims about the apparent “toxic work environment” on set.

The insider told Us Weekly:

“They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They’re loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest.”

As we reported, one current and 10 former employees told BuzzFeed News earlier this month that they endured microaggressions, misconduct, and more problematic behavior by executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner. While Ellen herself wasn’t the recipient of any complaints this time around, the Queen of “Kindness” has had to deal with accusations of her own over the past few months.

Photo: Ellen Reveals Her & Portia de Rossi’s Dog Wolf Has Died

One former staffer told the outlet:

“People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that’s not the problem. The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean. They feel that everybody who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there: ‘So if you have a problem, you should leave because we’ll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here.’”

One of the more damning accusations came from a former employee who is Black. This ex-staffer recalled experiencing “microaggressions” and being “reprimanded” by producers when she asked for a raise, and later after suggesting employees undergo diversity and inclusion training.

She told the outlet:

“I feel like I’m not alone in this. We all feel this. We’ve been feeling this way, but I’ve been too afraid to say anything because everyone knows what happens when you say something as a Black person. You’re blacklisted.”

All 11 accusers spoke to BuzzFeed News on the condition of anonymity, as an on-set insider told Us that Ellen has all of her employees sign nondisclosure agreements when hired.

The confidante explained:

“You can’t say anything, even nice things, even if you get fired, even years after you’ve left.”

Ellen has yet to address the drama, but the three exec producers released a statement to E! News, claiming they were taking the allegations “very seriously.” The trio continued:

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

Do U think the environment on this set will change, Perezcious readers?