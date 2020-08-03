Ellen DeGeneres Dubbed ‘Talk Show Karen’ As Source Claims THESE A-Listers Are In The Running To Take Over!

Looks like it’s the beginning of the end for Ellen DeGeneres — or as some upset staffers have been calling her: “Talk Show Karen”!

According to DailyMail.com, production sources say that disgruntled employees who worked in the alleged toxic environment of The Ellen DeGeneres show have started to call the famous host “Talk Show Karen” as they discuss the recent drama.

The insider explained:

“Who would’ve thought that one of America’s most loved personalities would morph into America’s most famous Karen? There’s no way anyone on staff wants Karen and her band of toxic executives to return.”

For those who don’t know, “Karen” has become a term to describe an entitled or problematic white woman, but even the most obnoxious Karens we’ve reported on pale in comparison to the perceptions of the daytime queen, whom ex-staffers, ex-producers, and even former GUESTS say is the source of the toxic environment on her show that she recently claimed to know nothing about.

Meanwhile, another insider from Telepictures, the production company behind the long-running daytime program, told the outlet that WBTV bosses are already looking for potential replacements for the show — and a…