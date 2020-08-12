Ellen DeGeneres DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss comments on the show

Boss kept his remarks to Us Weekly about the show brief.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” Boss told the publication. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there will continue to be love.”

His comments come on the heels of his predecessor, DJ Tony Okungbowa, who took to Instagram last week to say he did “feel the toxicity of the environment,” in his nearly ten years at “Ellen.”

“While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward,” he wrote.